MERCY HOSPITAL

Ethan Patrick Patterson, born May 21 to Christopher and Miranda Patterson of Windham. Grandparents are Donna Vaughn of Windham, Kevin and Barbara Vaughn of Casco, Rita and Bill Edwards of Standish, and Patrick and Tami Patterson of Plymouth. Great-grandparent is Wilma Hoyt of Chelsea.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Max Joseph Alexander, born June 2 to Asia Dawn (Murillo) and Justin Louis Alexander of Brunswick. Grandparents are Andrea and Otilio Murillo of Brunswick, George and Alice Alexander of Topsham, and Louann (Dustin Hunter) and Marvin Hunter of Turner.

Gabrielle Susan Pilgrim, born June 2 to Laura Karen (Broomhall) and Jesse William Pilgrim of West Bath. Grandparents are David and Susan Broomhall of Riverside, Calif., and Derek and Victoria Pilgrim of West Bath.

Mia Lea Graul, born June 3 to Sadie Christina Carr and Adam Frederick Graul of Greene. Grandparents are Sandra and Don Graul of Sabattus.

Graham Douglas Heidebrink, born June 8 to Benjamin David Heidebrink (Bravo) of Brunswick. Grandparents are Steve and Christine Bravo of Wolfeboro, N.H., and Ken and Karen Heidebrink of Wolfeboro, N.H. Great-grandparent is Marilyn Heidebrink of Walbridge, Ohio.

Bodie Richard Williams, born June 8 to Chris Peter Williams and Lindsey Elizabeth Williams (Ingraham) of Damariscotta. Grandparents are Sally and Richard Ingraham of Newcastle and Mary and Peter Williams of East Boothbay.

Luke Spencer Morrison, born June 11 to Ervin William Morrison and Lindsey Kate Brann of Fairfield. Grandparents are Angie Brann of Belgrade, Mike Bran of West Gardiner, Erv Morrison, Jr. of West Gardiner, and Laurie Elwell of Winslow.

Tarek Austin Ishak, born June 11 to Paul Austin Ishak and Grace Lynnn (Pinkham) Ishak of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Starr Pinkham and Albert Pinkham, Jr. of Wiscasset, and Mansour Ishak of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Jacobi Scot Thomas Lavoie, born June 14 to Scot Thomas Lavoie and Natasha Marie Henry (Gleason) of Lisbon. Grandparent is Kathy Lavoie of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Lucille and Shanel Lavoie of Lisbon.

