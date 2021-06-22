KENNEBUNK

Museum offering two walking tours of town

The Brick Store Museum will offer two walking tours of Kennebunk throughout the summer.

The Kennebunk Beach Walking Tour leads visitors on a 1-hour roundtrip walk past the homes at Kennebunk Beach, exploring the development of tourism at the turn of the century, and the people who lived there. Tickets are $10 per person, and $5 for members, and can be purchased on the day of the tour or in advance. Tours depart from Trinity Chapel on Railroad Avenue at Kennebunk Beach.

The Kennebunk Historic District Tour takes visitors down Summer Street, famed for its ships captains mansions from the 18th and 19th centuries. This tour is twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays at noon. Participants meet in the museum’s lobby at 117 Main St. and go on a 1-mile loop of Summer Street to explore the people and places along the way. Tickets are free for members and $10 per person for nonmembers.

Tickets should be reserved in advance at brickstoremuseum.org/engagement/tourstalks. All tours include a complimentary pass to visit the museum. For more information on these tours and more programs, visit brickstoremuseum.org or call 985-4802.

Jewelry exhibit running now through Aug. 1

The Brick Store Museum’s Bauman Family Contemporary Gallery kicks off its summer season with “Peggy Johnson: A Jeweler’s Life,” a legacy exhibit showcasing the work of Maine jeweler and innovative artist the late Peggy Johnson. The exhibit opens Thursdays and runs through Aug. 1.

The exhibition of her work will be accompanied by several Maine jewelers who recently received donations of Peggy’s tools.

A companion display entitled “The Legacy Show,” will include work by several Maine jewelers and metalsmiths who received the generous donation of some of Peggy’s tools. Exhibiting artists are Shelby Goldsmith, Danielle Gerber, Nick Rossi and Ann Thompson. Metalwork related to the exhibition will be for sale with a percentage of funds directed toward supporting a new generation of Maine jewelers and metalsmiths.

The museum will also host a memorial Tea Talk and Cream Tea with Marianne Russo of Nellie’s Tea, located in Scarborough at 3:30 p.m. July 9, with limited, socially distant seating. For tickets and more details, go to brickstoremuseum.org or call 985-4802.

SACO

Library offering educational activities for children

The Dyer Library will host the following programs in the Children’s Room this week, at 371 Main St.:

• Crafts in the Garden will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with take home kits also available.

• An “Owls of Maine” presentation will be offered by Chewonki at 3 p.m. Tuesday and an “Owl Pellet Dissection” will follow on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. for ages 5 and older. To sign up or for more details, email [email protected] or call 283-3861 ext. 102.

The Dyer Library Summer Reading Challenge is back! Sign up at the Children’s Room desk or register online at sacomuseum.beanstack.com.

AUBURN

Join beekeeper for Zoom presentation

Hobbyist beekeeper Bill Hiss will present an illustrated, online talk on the rewards and challenges of beekeeping from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Hiss serves as the organizer of the Androscoggin Beekeepers Club, a regional affiliate of the Maine State Beekeepers Association.

To register, go to auburnpubliclibrary.org or email [email protected]

EDGECOMB

Learn about green burials and conservation cemeteries

Midcoast Conservancy and co-sponsor Strong-Hancock Funeral Home will host an online panel discussion detailing “Green Burial and Conservation Cemeteries” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Green burial has sparked an interest among land conservation circles in Maine recently. The idea isn’t new – interment without concrete vaults, embalming, or unrecyclable components was the way all burials were conducted until a few generations ago. What is new is that land trusts are thinking of green cemeteries as a way of conserving land in perpetuity for gentle multi-use – trails, habitat, and green space as well as burials.

A panel of presenters will represent various aspects of green burial and conservation cemeteries. For more information, to midcoastconservancy.org/events/green-cemeteries-presentation, or call 389-5150.

WISCASSET

Art Walk 2021 launches for the season

Wiscasset Art Walk 2021, a summertime celebration of art, music, performance, and community, kicks-off from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday for its ninth year.

Wiscasset Village will host performances by Downeast Brass Quintet and DanceMaineia’s hip-hop dancers. Hands-on art projects will invite visitors to dip into color, and a pop-up sidewalk bistro will welcome visitors carrying their “picnics-to-go” from Village restaurants.

Any state mandated COVID-19 precautions will be in effect, as well as safety precautions requested by individual shops and galleries, so please bring a mask.

The Art Walks are held on the last Thursday of each month, with additional events planned for July 29, Aug. 26, and Sept. 30. Participant sites are marked with colorful streamers, touring maps are available throughout the Village, and there’s plenty of free parking.

For more details, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or send a message to [email protected]

FARMINGTON

Summer camp introduces kids to health care careers

The staff of Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will host Scrub Club activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28-29 at the University of Maine Farmington Student Center. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades 8-12.

A sampling of careers explored may include physical therapy, sports medicine, nursing, orthopedics, community health, dentistry, and emergency medical services.

Campers will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities and demonstrations such as casting, suturing, first aid, and emergency response to a mock accident. All campers will receive certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR, First Aid, and Stop the Bleed.

The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day.

For more information or to register, contact the FMH Education Department at 779-2381 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

ORONO

Nonprofits offer webinar about irrigation for home gardeners

University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will offer a webinar about irrigation for the home garden from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“Irrigation for the Home Garden” explores different ways to water a garden, with a focus on how to successfully install, maintain and manage a drip irrigation system. Pamela Hargest, a UMaine Extension horticulture professional, and Rebecca Long, an Extension agriculture and food systems professional, will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the final webinar in the spring gardening webinar series for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners.

For more details, contact Hargest at 781-6099; [email protected]

YORK

Chamber of Commerce to host job fair

Looking for a summer job? York Region Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1 Stonewall Lane.

For more details, call 363-4422 or go to gatewaytomaine.org.

BIDDEFORD

Hall of Fame Award winners to be inducted at ceremony

The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center (BCHC) will hold an induction ceremony for its fourth annual Biddeford Hall of Fame Award winners at noon Saturday in the Biddeford City Hall Council Chambers. The event is intended to bring attention to individuals who have made significant contributions to the city and/or to the world at large.

This year’s six recipients are Michael Cantara, Dr. Francis Kleeman, Doug Sanford, and the late Cora Belle Bickford, the late Pierre L. Painchaud, and the late James Sullivan.

After the presentation ceremony, banners honoring the recipients will be placed on the light poles in downtown Biddeford, and plaques will be added to the display of past recipients found in the council chambers.

For more information or for any questions about the presentations, please contact Diane Cyr at [email protected] or 283-3993.

Heritage center hosts presentation about Iraq

Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center will host “Iraq and Its People: History and Culture” at 6:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom, headed by Hasan Jasim.

He recently gained U.S. citizenship after coming to America from Iraq in 2015. A faculty member at the University of Southern Maine and Southern Maine Community College, Jasim holds a bachelor’s degree in English education and a master’s in English literature and cultural studies. He provides Arabic interpretation for Catholic Charities of Maine and is involved as an activist in the local immigrant community.

The presentation will be recorded and available for viewing on YouTube.

For more details, go to biddefordculturalandheritagecenter.org, email [email protected], or contact BCHC President Diane Cyr at 283-3993.

FREEPORT

New gallery opens with fine art exhibit

The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport (ACAF) will open its new gallery/exhibit space with a fine arts show on Friday. This is the first phase of ACAF’s Meetinghouse Arts project at 40 Main St., which will include a 200-seat performance and presentation space and a workshop and meeting room, in addition to the exhibit and gallery space. When complete, Meetinghouse Arts will provide a place for the Greater Freeport community to come together to create, collaborate, present, and enjoy a diverse array of arts and cultural work.

Renovation of Meetinghouse Arts has been the result of extensive planning; the support of town leaders, the business community, artists and community members; and the dedication of dozens of volunteers to bring the project forward. The construction of the additional Meetinghouse Arts spaces is ongoing and expected to be completed later this summer.

The debut show, titled “A Community of Artists,” celebrates the tradition of visual arts in Greater Freeport. It will feature fine art, photography and sculpture by local artists.

The show kicks off with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday and runs through Aug. 15. Show hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

PORTLAND

Downeaster adds stop at Falmouth Golf Club

The Amtrak Downeaster will make station stops at the Falmouth Country Club golf course Thursday through Sunday, providing access for attendees of the The Live + Work in Maine Open Golf Tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour. The train stop is located near Hold 16 on the lower end of the course, just a 10-minute walk from the tournament entrance. The Live + Work in Maine Open is providing free shuttle service to the gate.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. Tickets are now on sale.

To view the Downeaster’s full schedule of daily departures, and to purchase tickets, visit amtrakdowneaster.com/schedules. No public parking will be available on site for the tournament.

