SATURDAY

Annual strawberry festival and baked bean supper, featuring strawberry shortcake with real whipped cream. Meal includes two kinds of baked beans, American chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread and white bread, served buffet style and packed for take-out. 4:30 to 6 p.m. West Bowdoin Baptist Church, 54 West Road, Bowdoin. $9 adults, $4 ages 5-12, free for preschool ages. Contact Gail 353-2567 or Melanie 353-2446. Sponsored by Mission Circle.

Takeout bean supper, including baked pea beans, two red hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuit, and choice of apple or blueberry pie. 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Congregational Church of Gray Parish House, 5 Brown St., Gray. By advance orders only, deadline by 2 p.m. Wednesday by calling Carol at 650-9093 and give your name, phone number, how many meals want and choice of pie. $8 per meal. Pay at time of pick-up. Entry by Parish House front door. COVID protocols strictly observed.

Curbside/take-out baked bean supper, featuring two types of home baked beans, American chop suey, hot dogs, rolls, coleslaw, and a slice of homemade pie. 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. $8 for adults, $5 ages 11 and younger. Meals are by advance orders only by calling Carol at 710-7060. Social distancing and mask wearing will be in effect. No indoor dining or restrooms available. Limited seating outdoors, weather permitting.

