I was moved by the Associated Press article “As India’s surge wanes, families deal with the devastation,” published June 7, and felt compelled to respond. The article presented a haunting portrayal of not only the lives taken by the pandemic and the impact on families, but also the unique struggles faced in developing countries during such a crisis. Americans should see this tragedy as a lesson to increase foreign aid.

A 2014 Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll revealed that the average American believes that around 25 percent of the federal budget is spent on foreign aid, while in reality, that number is less than 1 percent. We certainly have the potential to give more than we currently do.

This idea of giving foreign aid is no vague ideological statement, either: There are tangible solutions that Maine politicians can help realize. The COVAX initiative, for example, aims to efficiently and equitably distribute vaccines abroad, which could mean providing vaccinations for people in those underdeveloped parts of India and preventing further loss of life.

More broadly, the international affairs budget dictates the funding available for foreign aid. Even a slightly higher budget could mean a swifter and more effective initial response in aid next time the world sees another crisis, which would save us incalculable amounts of money in the long run.

Mainers concerned about foreign aid should urge Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden to protect funding for these initiatives.

Sawyer Lachance

Kennebunkport

