AUBURN — Patricia I. “Pat” St. Pierre, age 84, of Schooner Estates and formerly of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, died early Friday morning June 18th with family at her side.

She was born in Lewiston Maine March 17, 1937, one of five children born to Donat and Semida (Plourde) Morin. Pat was educated in Lewiston schools.

On May 4, 1957, she married her best friend, Normand, and together they settled in Auburn. Prior to getting married, Pat worked in shoe manufacturing as an Inspector and also worked evenings as a Nurse’s Aid at St Mary’s Hospital. From 1958 to 1965, they resided in Salem, Massachusetts where she worked as an Assembler for Cannon Electric.

They then moved to Nashua, New Hampshire where Pat worked in assembly for Sanders Associates until 1967. She was a stay-at-home Mom as their children were growing up. Pat worked again, off and on, from 1985 to 1995 as a Nurse’s Aid at Courville Nursing Home in Nashua. They retired in 1999, and moved to Old Orchard Beach where they enjoyed the sunrise and many gatherings with family and friends until their move to Schooner Independent Living on January 3, 2020. Pat and her husband Norm were avid square dancers and ballroom dancers for many years as Pat always enjoyed that social time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling and spent twelve winters in Englewood, Florida.

Pat was a gregarious person with an infectious smile and laugh along with being a loving, devoted and hardworking wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She leaves behind: her husband of 64 years, Normand St. Pierre of Auburn; her daughter, Rena Gleneck and husband Daniel Gleneck of Nashua, New Hampshire; her son, Andre St. Pierre also of Nashua, New Hampshire; her granddaughter, Leah Burrow and husband, U.S. Army Captain, Daniel Burrow of Waltham, Massachusetts; her grandson, U.S. Army Specialist Joseph Lavoie of Fort Drum, New York; her four-week old great-grandson, Etienne Dominik Burrow of Waltham, Massachusetts; her sister, Monique Laliberte of Groton, New Hampshire; her brother, Donald Morin and wife Cheryl of Auburn, Maine; and several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Anita Gosselin and husband Daniel of Wales, Maine, and Mary Ann Morin of Auburn; and her former son-in-law, Neal Lavoie of Hudson, New Hampshire, who is part of the family.

Pat was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Larry Morin and a brother-in-law David Laliberte.

A Memorial Service celebrating Pat’s life will take place at Fortin/Auburn Thursday 10:30 a.m.. Those wishing may make donations in Pat’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, 383 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 or to the charity of one’s own choice. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 217 Turner St. Auburn, Maine, 783-8545.

