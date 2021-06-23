Eugénie Geneviève Corbin 1970 – 2021 FISHERS, Ind. – Eugénie Geneviève Corbin, also McAllister and Baum, was born in Montréal, Canada, on August 31, 1970. She passed away on May 15, 2021. Eugénie grew up and was educated through high school in Auburn. Eugénie always remembered her time in Maine fondly. As a child in Auburn, she embraced some of the best outdoor life the region offered – she spent her free time in the winter skiing (mostly at Lost Valley); in the summer she could be found sailing, swimming, and enjoying the camaraderie of the Taylor Pond Yacht Club; and, in the fall, she loved running the woodland trails as a star on the Edward Little High School cross country team. Eugénie left Maine to pursue her bachelor’s degree at Purdue University. She would later complete a master’s degree in creative writing at Indiana University. As she often told her family members, she felt her true calling in life was to be a teacher. As a high school English and creative writing teacher, she had a profound impact on the lives of so many people. She loved her job and her students beyond measure, and radiated an energy and passion for teaching and mentoring that was infectious. Eugénie never wanted any students to be left behind, so she directed a lot of her attention to students with difficulties – to the extent of taking one homeless student into her home for a year. Eugénie’s positive impact on all of her students will live on through the lives of the hundreds of students she worked with over the decades of her career. Eugénie’s main devotion in life, however, was to her own children. She lovingly raised three, Alex, Andrew, and Claire. She also found a way to spare a lot of love and attention to her niece, Alma, and her nephews, Samuel, Edward, and Otto. Unfortunately, she did not have the opportunity to meet Alma and Otto due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. She enjoyed talking and laughing with them all on FaceTime each week. Eugénie passed away with her family at her bedside after an heroic and courageous battle with cancer. She will be missed but never forgotten by family, friends, and students. She is survived by her children Alex McAllister, Andrew McAllister, and Claire McAllister; parents Richard and Claire Corbin; and siblings Anna Katherine Corbin (Fred Tzystuck,) David Ethan Corbin (Susanne Gosch), and Zachary Andrew Corbin (Kathleen Jo.)

