GORHAM – Lifelong enthusiastic Maine resident, Rhonda Champagne Butterfield, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away suddenly at her home in Gorham Saturday evening June 20, 2021, which just happened to be her 51st wedding anniversary.

Rhonda, was born to Leo Champagne and Beverly Barrows on Oct. 23, 1951. She was raised in Westbrook and attended Westbrook schools, graduating in 1970 from Westbrook High School.

Rhonda married her High School sweetheart, Tom Butterfield, on June 20, 1970. Rhonda worked as a dietary assistant at the Maine Medical Center for 27 years. She retired in 1994 because of medical reasons. Rhonda did not like to fly, so ocean cruising became one of Rhonda’s favorite activities. Her and Tom cruised to Bermuda over 22 times over the years. She also loved to go to the softball and basketball games to watch her granddaughter play. She was a fighter and never let the very numerous health issues keep her down for long. She was a perpetual optimist who always saw the good in people and life.

Rhonda was predeceased by her father Leo Champagne, her mother Beverly Barrows; and her brother Kerry Champagne. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Tom Butterfield; her daughter, Krista Sawyer and her husband Mark Sawyer of Westbrook; and her granddaughter, Delaney Butts of Westbrook. Also surviving are her brother Greg Champagne of Boynton Beach Fla., her sister Susan Champagne and her wife Pam Hanson of Berkeley, Calif. and Kathy Champagne Jensen and her husband Tim of Winslow. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.

Rhonda was that gleam of sunshine and happiness that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street. A graveside service will be held, 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook.

