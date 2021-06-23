FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – On June 17, 2021, with his loving family by his side, Willie Audet Sr. passed away from kidney failure after a brief illness. Born in Caribou, Maine on Sept, 18, 1940 to Louie and Cecile Audet, Willie was one of 10 children. In 1942, the family traveled by train from Caribou to Portland’s Munjoy Hill, so his Dad could work on the Liberty Ships in the South Portland Shipyard. At an early age, Willie was always working to help contribute to the family expenses, from delivering newspapers on the Hill or stocking shelves at the Hilltop Superette. At the age of 17, Willie started his 43 year baking career next to his good friend and mentor John Nappi at Nappi’s Bakery, making the finest Italian bread and rolls in New England. He was a loyal, dependable worker and a good earner for the company. During his senior year at Portland High School, Willie met the love of his life, Irene Stilphen, and married in November 1959. Together, they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Willie also took on some extra side work as a numbers runner, a little bookmaking, and running card games at local Social Clubs. However, after starting his own family, with the help of his wife’s influence, he chose the life of a loving devoted husband and dedicated father to his two children instead of the life of a `Goodfella.’ Willie was a family man and a fierce protector. His life’s greatest joys were special celebrations and dinners with his family, always with an abundance of food, because growing up as one of ten, there was never enough. Each year, he spent a few weeks vacationing in Cozumel and later Florida with his bride. He especially enjoyed family time; scaring off potential suitors of his daughter, going to the track and the social club with his son, teasing and terrorizing his grandchildren (sometimes in a gorilla suit, sometimes with an egg). He would fly to New Jersey to give a grandchild ice cream truck money, and attended every one of his grandchildren’s sporting events and dance recitals. He also enjoyed volunteering with his friends in Florida, helping out by making pizzas. His retirement years were spent in the Plantation Oaks community of Flagler Beach, Fla., making some of the best memories and friends a man could have. He always said he wanted to die in Florida, and being the stubborn Frenchman that he was, got sick the week they were scheduled to move back home to Maine. Willie is survived by his wife, Irene Stilphen Audet of Flagler Beach; his daughter, Tammie Audet of Casco, Maine, his son, Willie Audet Jr. and wife Pamela of Falmouth, Maine; his grandchildren, Heather and husband John Cox of Texas, Jake Audet and his partner Kelsey Herrick of Portland, Maine, Vanessa Audet of Falmouth and Tommy Chagrasulis and wife Kayla aka “what’s her name” of Casco; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Caitlyn, Emily, Liam, and Sawyer. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday June 25 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. With a Celebration of Life to follow at Bruno’s Restaurant. ﻿

Guest Book