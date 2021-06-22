CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Paul Skidmore passed away June 11, 2021. He was the son of the late George and Mary Skidmore.

He is survived by his daughters Courtney Malviso and Brittany Skidmore. He also leaves to cherish his memory his five grandchildren, Haydin Warren, Aubrey Warren, Vanessa Malvasio, Lena Malvasio and James D. Malvasio. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Cindy Skidmore, Bill Skidmore, Steve Skidmore, Bruce Skidmore and Janet Caughlin.

He loved spending time with friends, his dogs, and watching old Westerns.

Website for family and friends to stay up to date on his celebrations:

https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/PaulSkidmore/

Guest Book