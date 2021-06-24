OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Susan Jane Maxell, 60, of Grove Avenue passed away at her residence on June 21, 2021. She was born in Portland on August 20, 1960, the daughter of Sidney and Jaqueline Innes Maxell.

As a teenager she wanted to be a boat Captain on the Casco Bay Lines. She graduated from Portland High School, Class of 1978. While at Portland she participated in track and threw the javelin.

She served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1978-1982. While serving, she took several culinary courses receiving many achievement awards. She worked as a baker at Maine Medical Center. She most recently was a hostess on the on the Amtrak Downeaster, starting on its maiden trip. She loved her job and all her co-workers and her regular customers.

Sue (Susie) enjoyed traveling and was an avid sports fan (especially Boston teams). She loved music, she was a former band member of By Accident, Free Spirit and the Time Travelers and Harambe. Susie enjoyed trips to East Grand Lake and her “Girly Weekends”. She liked trains, boats and planes. Susie was an animal lover, especially her two cats Lila and Ivy.

She was predeceased by her brother Bruce F. Maxell. She is survived by a brother John S. Maxell (Margaret) of Windham, and sisters Janice M. Vachon (Peter) of New Gloucester, and Heather A. Zakupowsky (Walter) of Orient; as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Drive, Windham, Sunday July 25, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco is entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in Susan’s honor to the Community Cat

Advocates at http://www.communitycatadvocates.com.

They are a small and devoted group of individuals who are passionate about TNR, keeping pets in loving homes, finding homes for stray cats, networking between rescues and shelters, and community knowledge sharing in order to better the lives of animals. They are a registered 501(c)3 (non-profit) and all donations are tax deductible

Guest Book