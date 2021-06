Erling C. Odell Jr. 1931 – 2021 OOLTEWAH, Tenn. – Erling C. Odell Jr., former Parkview Memorial Hospital chaplain, went to sleep in Jesus on June 4, 2021 in Collegedale, Tenn. He now rests, waiting to be awakened to life immortal at the second coming of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife Leona; daughters Diane LeBrun and Carol (Rob) Raney; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

