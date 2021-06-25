WINDOR, Conn. / BLACK POINT BEACH, NIANTIC – Anna Marie “Nan” (Christensen) Carmon, 97, of Windsor and Black Point Beach, Niantic, beloved and devoted wife of the late Frank W. Carmon, Jr. passed away into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.Born in Wilson, daughter of the late John and Gladys (Lawson) Christensen, she was a lifelong Windsor resident. She grew up on the former Christensen and Rand Farm in Wilson and attended the Stoney Hill School, Roger Wolcott School, and graduated from Chaffee School, now Loomis Chaffee, in 1939 and Connecticut College for Women, now Connecticut College, in New London in 1943 where she earned her Phi Beta Kappa and Winthrop Scholar in her junior year.Upon graduation she married the man she said she was going to marry when she was 11 years old at Babb’s Beach in West Suffield. Nan joined Frank when he was sent to Texas for officer training in the Army before his deployment to North Africa and finally Italy with the 88th Infantry. For the next three years while he was overseas, she was employed by the Office of Price Administration and she faithfully wrote letters daily to her husband who was one of the most decorated veterans serving from Connecticut.Upon his return, Nan and Frank started the F W Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor Center, where she faithfully served as his bookkeeper and confidant until his death in 1972. At age 49, she continued with the funeral home helping her sons just as she supported her husband in her bookkeeper role until her retirement in 2018 as President Emeritus. Nan was the quintessential “Greatest Generation” World War II wife, who supported her husband unconditionally in all circumstances. She was a true friend and wrote literally thousands of notes, cards, and letters to family and friends on birthdays, anniversaries, and at the time of deaths to encourage and support them. She also supported and led organizations close to her heart, serving as President of the Gray Dickinson Post American Legion Auxiliary, Matron of OES #50, President of the Black Point Women’s Club, and was a founder of the Christian Women’s Club of Greater Hartford. She was very proud to have been selected as Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade in Hartford several years ago and enjoyed her role honoring and supporting veterans. She was a devoted and long-time member of the Trinity Methodist Church in Windsor where she was very active and a founder of the Trinity Christian School. She served as the Treasurer of the Church Trustees for many years. A strong Christian and faithful and prayerful follower of Jesus Christ, she quietly and prayerfully led five generations of her family and friends to faith through her prayers and encouragement.﻿She leaves her loving and devoted family, her children John C. Carmon and wife Linda of Avon and Holmes Beach, Fla., Richard “Rick” L. Carmon and his wife Linda ”Chris” of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Marjorie D’Agata and her husband John of East Granby, and her faithful and devoted daughter-in-law Wanda Carmon of Windsor; her grandchildren, John C. Carmon, Jr. “Jay” and his wife Christina of Windsor, Scott M. Carmon and his wife Hilary of Tucson, Ariz.; Matthew R. Carmon and his fiancé Nan of Holmes Beach, FL, and Adam R. Carmon and his wife Nicole of Hillsborough, NH; Lisa Kochapski and her husband Dan of Windsor, Frank W. Carmon IV and his wife Taryn of Windsor, and Timothy Carmon and his wife Kristin of South Windsor; Dr. Anna F. Carmon, of Columbus, Ind. and Sara Brewer and her husband Jack of Enfield, Michael and Amanda D’Agata of Berlin, N.Y., Matthew and Lauren D’Agata of East Granby; and Jack and Kate D’Agata of Windsor; and great-grandchildren Juliana, Catherine, Elizabeth, Hannah, Avery, and Charlotte Carmon, Kyle and Evan Petkis, Isabella Carmon, Andrew, Emily, and Luke Carmon, Jacob Brewer, Brielle and Abraham D’Agata, and Jace and Caroline D’Agata, and Ethan, Reid, and Liam D’Agata; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and cousins. Besides her parents, and husband, she was predeceased by her beloved son Frank W. “Bill” Carmon, III; her sister Dorothy Carr Ritter and brother Nelson Christensen.Nan’s family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers Barbara, Cleopatra, Chevell, Mirelsa, Joan, Awa, and especially Shay who passed away two weeks ago. Her family will receive friends Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Her Funeral Service will be Monday, June 28, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Trinity Church, 180 Park Ave., Windsor. The Rev. John Gerlach will officiate. Burial will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery next to her beloved husband Frank.For directions or condolences please visit http://www.carmonfuneralhome.comMemorial contributions may be made to the:Carmon CapitolImprovement Fundc/o the Trinity Church180 Park Ave.Windsor, CT 06095

