OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Maj. Walter A. Douglass, 95, was Promoted to Glory on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Atrium in Quincy, Mass.

He was proudly born in Philadelphia June 26, 1926, the son of Clara Douglass. He attended local schools and later served in the U.S. Army in the European Theater.

After his service to his country, he attended the Salvation Army School of Officer Training in the Bronx. Graduating in 1949, he served for 16 years in Ohio and the remaining years in New England. While serving at his various postings, he served as chaplain for various fire and police departments.

Walter and his wife, Ann, retired to the Old Orchard Beach Corps in 1991. While in Old Orchard Beach, he was a member of the men’s club and choir. Walter enjoyed working with the various fire departments and his collection of model trains.

Walter is predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Ann Douglass, in 2020.

Survivors include a son, Paul Douglass of Weymouth, Mass., two daughters Kathy Purvis of Ilion, N.Y. and husband James, and Beth Foster of Valley Cottage, N.Y. and husband Charles; five grandchildren, Brian, Peter, Adam, Ashley, and Derrick; and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Rebecca, Liam, Hunter, Miles, Evan, Micah and Mackenzie.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday June 30 at 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army Corps, 2 Sixth St., Old Orchard Beach. Commissioner Todd Bassett will officiate. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park Section, where he will be laid to rest with his wife, Ann. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider

The Salvation Army

2 Sixth St.,

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064.

