WESTBROOK – Family, friends and the community lost a fine, loving and caring person on June 18, 2021. Lois Alberta (Sturgeon) Lalonde was a very special Mom, wife, partner, daughter, sister, and friend. She was always there with a smile, laugh or kind word. Lois’ generosity, kindness, calmness and zest for life was evident as she was beloved by many who came her way.

Unfortunately, she was taken too soon and lost her devastating struggle while the caring staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House helped keep her comfortable on her last journey.

Lois was born in the Marysville area of Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada as the second child to Robert Lloyd and Pauline Myrtle (Coughlan) Sturgeon, now deceased. She was an accomplished high school graduate. Lois went on to become a proud hostess, waitress and caregiver. Lois was very excited to share her Canadian heritage; however, became an equally proud American citizen.

She joyously and lovingly married Richard J. Lalonde and they had two beautiful, talented and loving daughters in Kim and Michelle, respectively. Lois loved music, singing, dancing, and laughing, passing those passions onto her sweet girls. Lois and Rick would spend many special times with lifelong friends, Jimmy and Jackie Durant in Windham. Her love for family and friends was immense and never-ending!

Lois is survived by first daughter, Kimberley (Lalonde) and Jonathan Cucco of Standish and second daughter, Michelle (Lalonde) Dunton of Westbrook.

Additionally, Lois has surviving siblings including her oldest brother and oldest family member, Robert E. and Sandra Sturgeon of Windham. They had many special memories together as the elders of the Sturgeon clan. John W. and Dianne Sturgeon of Knoxville, Tenn. who are a very thoughtful couple and family that made the trip to pay their respect and love to their amazing sister. Additional surviving siblings include Barbara A. (Sturgeon) Shaw of Maryville, Tenn., Nancy (Sturgeon) and Jim Watson, presently of Leesburg, Ala., the youngest of this Sturgeon clan is Cindy (Sturgeon) and Billy Campbell Sr. of Albuquerque, N.M. who are traveling and came to visit sister and nieces during this very difficult time.

Lois and family also have a deceased brother that passed last year, Darrell Sturgeon of Westbrook. His widow, Anne Sturgeon is still and will always be a very special part of the Sturgeon family. Also, a deceased sister, Viola “Nonie” Sturgeon Pieroway of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Lois also had many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews who have many fond and loving memories of Aunt Lois and will miss her tremendously!

She spent her last years with her love and partner, Dana Aaskov of Westbrook. They traveled many years from Maine to Florida, then settled among family and friends in Westbrook. He has recently passed on as well.

Again, Lois will be greatly and forever missed by all who knew her for her warm smile, infectious laugh, thoughtfulness, caring nature and loving ways. Lois also showed her love through cooking, whatever food you had a taste for. Whether it was chowder, goulash, lobster rolls, cinnamon rolls, cobbler, pies, date squares, served with the upmost hospitality, Lois made you feel at home and it was magical. May your journey home be as magical. A memorial service will be held, 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Road. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery, Windham. To express condolences and to participate in Lois’ online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contribution be made to theGosnell Memorial Hospice House,11 Hunnewell Rd.,Scarborough, ME 04074 or theAmerican Cancer Society,P.O. Box 22478,Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

