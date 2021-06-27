KENNEBUNK – Pearl, 73, passed away peacefully from natural causes in Kennebunk on April 20, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1947 in Biddeford.

She is survived by her two sons, Chad Corriveau of Maine and grandson, Charlie Corriveau; Erik Corriveau (Maryann) of Louisiana and granddaughter, Olympia Corriveau.

Pearl is also survived by her sister, Linda Arsenault and sister-in-law, Dianne (Corriveau) Dutremble (Andy); nieces Michelle Desrosiers and Maureen Mazur; and additionally, cousins and extended family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marc Henri Corriveau (2008); and her parents Lindor Jacques (1986) and Georgette (Danis) Jacques (2012).

Pearl was a loving, devoted, and compassionate wife, mother, sibling, aunt, and grandmother. She devoted all of her love to her family.

She was a hard working entrepreneur, excellent listener and skilled stylist at Vision Beauty Salon, her salon on Granite Street. She was alumni of Biddeford High School (1966), and worked for over 20 years as faculty of the Biddeford School Department and its Special Assistance Needs Program, and was devoted to serving Biddeford and its families.

She volunteered for many of its early years at La Kermesse and hers was one of the founding families which helped make the annual cultural festival so successful.

Pearl enjoyed singing, dancing, boating, painting and gardening, as well as travelling to warm coasts, especially Mexico. Her laughter, cooking, and enthusiasm for life’s daily joys will be missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her.

Donations in Pearl’s name are gratefully accepted at the Southern Maine Agency On Aging.

https://www.smaaa.org/giving/index.html

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous