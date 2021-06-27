CAMILLUS, N.Y. – Margaret Jordan, 85, passed away June 25, 2021 at Francis House in Syracuse, N.Y.

Born on June 2, 1936 to mother, Maria and Dwight Jordan. Margaret is from Cape Elizabeth and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School. She received a degree in marketing from Andover College. She worked at the Portland Museum of Art and Hannaford Supermarket as a shift leader, cashier and pharmacy technician.

Margaret married Charles Hale Jr. on August 2, 1956. They were married 35 years and raised five children.

She was married to Dwinal Griffin Jr., who was born on June 12, 1935, for 17 years. He passed away on Nov. 3, 2006. He was a fisherman and lobsterman. She will be buried next to Dwinal in Cape Elizabeth.

On Sept. 24, 2011, she married Donald Buschbascher. They resided in Crystal River, Fla. and Camillus, N.Y. They traveled the U.S. with their camper.

Margaret is survived by husband, Donald Buschbacher; brother, Dwight Jordan Jr.; daughters Deborah Pagano, Wanda Ricker, and sons Kenneth Hale, Richard Hale and Randall Hale. She is also survived by grandchildren Angela Coffren, Jessica Trask, Travis Hale, Tyler Hale, Michelle Hale, Christopher Hale, Katelyn Hale, Ryan Hale, and Eric Hale; great-grandchildren Elliana, Walker, Koen, Evan, Tristan, Colson, Moxx and Gavin.

Margaret was preceded in death by Dwinal Griffin; and parents Dwight and Maria Jordan.

Graveside service 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 30 at Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book