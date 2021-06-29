WINTER HARBOR

World renowned pianist to give one-night-only performance

Award-winning pianist Jeffrey Swann will present a recital at 7 p.m. Friday at Hammond Hall, 427 Main St.

Dr. Swann’s international performing career has taken him around the world to present lectures and perform recital. He is a professor of piano at New York University and the President’s Distinguished Artist-in-Residence at Northern Arizona University.

Tickets are $10 and available at eventbrite.com/e/jeffrey-swann-piano-recital-tickets-135519505489 with live streaming available at youtube.com/watch?v=6ptvoki3_Xo

AUBURN/LEWISTON

Fireworks display to overlook river, downtown

The Liberty Festival will solely feature an Independence Day fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the downtown area, overlooking Great Fall and the Androscoggin River.

There will be no vendors, music, or events this year. In the event of rain, the fireworks will be held on July 5.

A map of the best places to park and view the Liberty Festival Fireworks is available at auburnmaine.gov and lewistonmaine.gov. Event updates will also be posted on the “Lewiston Auburn Liberty Festival” Facebook page.

THOMASTON

‘Summer Songs’ previews 2022 season

The Watts Hall Community Players will perform “Summer Songs: A Musical Revue and Preview” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Watts Hall, 174 Main St.

This show will feature a look back at favorite numbers from recent musicals and a look ahead to the 2022 season.

The cast will be vaccinated. Masks are required by audience members. Suggested donation is $10.

Doors open 6:15 p.m.

For more details, call 542-9079.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Library offers summer reading program for kids

The Carrabassett Library Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” will begin Wednesday, offering a wide selection of books and accompanying activities, intended to help elementary-aged children maintain and improve their reading proficiency during summer months.

The first 20 children to sign up will receive a tote bag, including a voucher for a free ticket to a Portland Sea Dogs game, a free book, reading log, pencil, book mark and stickers. Outdoor story times will be offered at 10:30 a.m. each Thursday in July, weather permitting. The entire library is open. The play area is available for families to enjoy, with masks required in the children’s area of the lobby.

Summer hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 3209 Carrabassett Dr., No. 3.

For more details, call 237-3535.

CAMDEN

Join writer for virtual two-book talk

Writer Matt Cost will head a two-book talk at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Camden Public Library at 55 Main St.

This online event will serve as a launch for Cost’s new book “Wolfe Trap,” the first novel in a new series surrounding private investigator Clay Wolfe, in the fictional coastal town of Port Essex, Maine. The other book in the library presentation is Cost’s book, “Mainely Power,” which was selected by the Maine Humanities Council as their 2021 fiction choice for this summer’s statewide reading experience called “Read ME.” Cost will present both books in a lively Zoom program that is sure to get audiences excited to dive into these thrilling mysteries.

Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend.

For more details, go to librarycamden.org.

WELLS

Library starts summer reading program

Wells Public Library, at 1434 Post Road, will offer the following children’s programs this week:

“Tails and Tales,” the kids and teen summer reading program, has begun and will run through Aug. 1.

Ages 3 to entering 4th grade are invited to register online or in person to receive a bag with prizes and instructions on how to participate. Tweens and teens entering 5th through 12th grade also may register online or in person and learn how to earn raffle tickets throughout the summer. Everyone registered will be entered into raffles to win prizes from local vendors.

• Goodnight Stories Podcast is offered at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Listen to a quiet bedtime story read by a library staffer. Perfect for dinnertime, too! Listen at anchor.fm/wells-public-library.

• Books at the Beach will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Children will be engaged in stories, songs, interactive games, and dancing at the pavilion in Harbor Park, weather permitting.

• Chill with a Chapter Book Podcast will be at 2 p.m. July 1. All ages are invited to listen as Allison read “Harriet the Spy” by Louise Fitzhugh. Listen at anchor.fm/wells-youth-services.

• Crafty Kids will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday. Drop in art projects include painting to printing to coloring to collaging. All materials will be supplied and all ages are welcome.

These events are free and sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

For more details, email Allison Herman at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

Food truck, Chamber of Commerce raising money for scholarship fund

The Wells Chamber of Commerce and Vera’s Vittles food truck are teaming up for a fundraiser event, benefiting the chamber’s Wells High School Scholarship Program, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mike’s Clam Shack parking lot, 1150 Post Road.

The menu is grilled cheese sandwich and tomato basil soup. Cost is $7. This is a “Grab & Go” experience – no seating is available on site.

For more details, go to wellschamber.org.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Historical society to give reading of Declaration of Independence

There will be a public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1 p.m. Sunday at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, Route 231, behind the Town Hall.

The event is free and sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

NEWCASTLE

Church seeking renovation donations

In an effort to bring awareness to its church renovation project, the historic St. Patrick Church will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday and an open house will be held in the church’s museum prior to Mass.

Visitors can view artifacts that reflect the history of the faith in Maine as well as the magnificent tradition of St. Patrick Church, dedicated in 1808 and the oldest active Catholic church in New England. The church is home to significant artifacts itself like the altar of Bishop Cheverus and a bell cast by Paul Revere & Sons.

Currently, the church is undergoing an estimated $324,000 restoration project, which includes a new roof, detailed brickwork, cornice and window trim repair, and additional exterior renovations. To date, there is an account balance of more than $180,000, with a privately owned lay trust committed to donating an additional $112,000 toward restorations once the project is underway.

The church is asking parishioners and community members to consider helping to raise the final $30,000 of secured financing in order to begin the work.

To donate online or for more details, go to allsaintsbrunswick.weshareonline.org.

