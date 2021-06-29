WEDNESDAY
Free boxed meal will be available from 1 to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St., Westbrook. The meal is a joint venture of Trinity and Wayside Food Services and is available to anyone.
