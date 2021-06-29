Penelope Anne “Penny” Savage 1947 – 2021 BOWDOIN – Penelope Anne “Penny” Savage died June 23, 2021, at her home in Bowdoin after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on June 26, 1947 in Hollywood, Calif., the daughter of the late David Savage and Carol Curtis-Brown Savage. She spent her childhood in Connecticut, and New Jersey, graduating from Princeton (NJ) High School in 1965. As a young woman, she lived in England for 13 years, moving to Maine in 1979. She initially made her home in Scarborough and worked as an administrative secretary for Mercy Hospital and, later, for Maine Medical Partners Family Practice, retiring in 2012. Penny married Earle C. Mitchell, Jr. on June 21, 1995. Together, Mitch and Penny farmed one hundred acres of land in Bowdoin. It was a place she dearly loved. She had a green thumb and tended flourishing gardens, as well as a sizable flock of hens. She was a familiar presence at the summer and winter farmer’s markets in Brunswick, where she was well known for the quality of the produce she sold, as well as for her popular potato rolls. Equally well known was the friendly smile with which she greeted everyone. With her husband, she established the Maine Maple Kitchen. With a team of horses, they tended 700 sugar maple taps every spring and boiled sap well into the night. For decades they sold maple syrup and other maple products at the Common Ground Fair and Fryeburg Fair, as well as at their farmer’s market stand. The syrup won numerous awards and ribbons at fairs and from the Maine Maple Producers Association. On Maine Maple Sunday, a long line of cars always stretched along the West Burrough Road as customers eager to watch the sugarhouse in action “walked in” along the dirt road leading to the homestead. There, Penny delighted children and adults alike with maple baked beans, maple ice cream sundaes, and sugar on snow. Working the farm with her husband and bringing its products to market was one of her greatest joys. Penny was predeceased by an older brother, Michael Savage. In addition to her husband, she is survived her son, Lars Savage and his wife Robin Havens of San Francisco; her brother, Toby Savage of Jackson, N.H.; and her stepfather, David Compton of Bowdoinham. Other survivors include two step-sons, Caleb Mitchell and his wife Erin Reome of Portland, Ore., and Luke Mitchell and his wife Dr. Julie (Adamczyk) Mitchell of Cambridge, Mass.; as well as her brother-in-law, James Mitchell of Freeport, her sister-in-law, Marion Mitchell of Port Clyde; and five grandchildren, Forrest and Mae Mitchell of Portland, and Grant, Marlowe, and Cole Mitchell of Cambridge. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the nurses, home health aides, and other staff of CHANS Hospice for their excellent care of Penny in the last six months of her life. A celebration of Penny’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net Memorial contributions in Penny’s name may be made to: CHANS Hospice 45 Baribeau Drive Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous