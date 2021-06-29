PORTLAND – Stephen E. Berube, 68, of Vaill Street passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.Stephen was born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada on Dec. 26, 1952, the youngest of five children of Norbert and Malvina (Beaulieu) Berube.The family immigrated to Portland, Maine in 1962 and became the first year-round residents of Great Diamond Island. After their fathers passing in 1966, Stephen and his siblings took over the caretaker duties for the island. Throughout their years on the island, Stephen attended Portland Schools commuting by ferry. Upon graduation, he furthered his education and later graduated from the University of Southern Maine.Stephen’s love for Casco Bay and his island roots inspired him to pursue a carpentry career, where he was well known and established as a master craftsman. His passion and talent for restoring homes to their original beauty, combined with his attention to detail and ability to adapt to construction on an island, kept him booked until the day he retired.It was on Great Diamond Island where Stephen met the love of his life and beautiful bride, Patricia (Ticia) Davenport. They both described it as “love at first sight” and quickly married in 1979. The newlyweds soon moved to the mainland and settled in Portland. Stephen commuted to his island work sites on his Boston Whaler with his Springer Spaniel perched on the bow. The pair were an iconic image throughout the bay. After raising three sons, sharing his passion with them and teaching them his craft, Stephen retired in 2017 to do what he loved most and what he was always meant to do, which was to be the most loving “Pop Pop” to his six beautiful grandchildren.Stephen was predeceased by his sister, Solange, in 2000. He is survived by his loving wife, Ticia Berube of Portland; sons, Travis and his wife Jamie Berube of Old Orchard Beach, Serge and his wife Amanda Berube of Windham, Nathan and his wife Jessica Berube of Falmouth; brothers, Georges Berube, John Serge Berube, a sister Ghislaine Bérubé-Hughes; six grandchildren, Jason, Stephen, Mia, Serena, Isla and Macy.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland, ME. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. To view Stephen’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

