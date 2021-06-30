FREEPORT – Lionel A. St. Amant, 90, passed away June 26, 2021. He was born in Lisbon Falls, the fourth of 13.

After the eighth grade, Lionel lived and worked at the Griffin Farm in Durham. He married Nancy C. Cairns in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from May 1952- January 1954. For 66 years he and Nancy lived and raised their family in Freeport. Lionel retired from the Maine DOT after 30 plus years followed by 10 years for the Town of Pownal.

Lionel was at his best outside. He enjoyed maintaining large vegetable gardens and outworking those around him. He loved his family, enjoyed traveling in retirement and delighted in his three grandchildren’s activities. Well into his 80’s he walked the 4 miles roundtrip for his daily McDonald’s coffee and to discuss the world with friends.

Lionel was predeceased by his wife, Nancy. Surviving family members include son, Joseph St. Amant, daughter, Pamela St. Amant, daughter, Tammy Davenport; grandchildren, Devan St. Amant, Nina Davenport and Jack Davenport all of Freeport; and his sister Mary Beal of Lisbon Falls.

Lionel will be laid to rest next to Nancy at Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.FuneralAlternatives.net

