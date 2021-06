SOUTH PORTLAND – Jonathan M. Hillier, 42, of Main Street, South Portland passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11:00am at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. To view Jonathan’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



