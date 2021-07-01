PORTLAND – Arthur Cope, 94, son of Joseph and Pya Cope died Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born in Portland and attended local schools, graduating with honor from Portland High School in 1943.

He was a WWII Navy Veteran and served on the U.S.S. Krishna ARL 38. He attended Cornell University. After Cornell he joined his brothers Nathan and Mitchell and his father who had been an apartment house builder in the Minat Corp. The Minat Corp became the largest home builder in the State of Maine.

Arthur devoted many years as a religious lay leader at Shaarey Tphiloh Synagogue at 76 Noyes St. in Portland and as Administrator of Mt. Carmel Cemetery. He was also a member of the Masons, Kora Shrine Temple, Elks, B’nai Brith, Jewish War Veterans and Chevra Kadisha. He also enjoyed his morning coffee group, bowling, swimming and card playing.

He is survived by his loving wife Joan; and his children Pya and David Seidner, Michael and Kathryn Cope, and Dr. Lisa Cope and Dr. Alan Echt; six grandchildren, Jeremy and Maris Cope, Jason Cope and fiancée Sarah, Alexa Seidner, Daniel and Emma Echt, Joseph Echt and fiancée Katie, and Hannah Echt.

Arrangements entrusted to Portland Jewish Funeral Home. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, June 30 at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Portland.

