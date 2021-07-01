AUGUSTA – W. Joan Bartlett, 80, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at MaineGeneral Medical Center. Joan was born in Elkins, W.Va. on Dec. 6, 1940, a daughter of the late George and JoAnn (Beal) Rankin.

As a child, she lived in West Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Maine and other parts of the country as her stepfather travelled for the Mobil Oil Corporation. She had been a Maine resident since the late ’40s.

At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, 9 Waites Landing Road, Falmouth.

Friends, remember Joan with smiles and laughter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Joan’s memory to:

Kennebec Valley

Humane Society,

10 Pet Haven Lane,

Augusta, ME, 04330.

Guest Book