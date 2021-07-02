The Blue Point Congregational Church, UCC Mission Committee is having a drive up – drop off food drive Saturday July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 236 Pine Point Road in Scarborough. The event is to benefit the Scarborough Food Pantry.
The West Scarborough United Methodist Church, located at 656 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough, will hold a curbside take-out bean supper on Saturday, July 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The menu will include baked pea beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, brown bread, rolls, and dessert and the cost is $8.00 per meal.
On Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Bar Mills Community Church will hold a July Christmas Marketplace. Lunch will be available for $8, there will be hand-made items for fall as well as Christmas — so you can start your holiday shopping early — and other items for sale. This event will be held at Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive in Buxton. For more information, call 929-5555 or visit barmillscommunitychurch.org
