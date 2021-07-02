STARC Systems and bluShift Aerospace, two companies that operate out of Brunswick Landing’s Techplace, were awarded as top three finalists on Maine’s entrepreneurial television show, Greenlight Maine, on Thursday.

This year there were 26 competing Maine companies, all of which had appeared on the show in a previous season. The finale, which aired on Thursday night, concluded the sixth season of the series.

STARC Systems came in second, winning a $10,000 prize, and bluShift Aerospace was awarded $5,000, coming in third.

Bixby Chocolate, a Rockland-based company that makes healthier chocolate out of natural ingredients, took first place and the $25,000 prize. The company was represented on the show by owner, founder and CEO Kate McAleer.

In 2011, the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority was charged with guiding the redevelopment of Brunswick Landing, which included the founding of Techplace, a science and technology business center that opened in 2015. The center hosts around 30 businesses.

BluShift Aerospace is a rocket company that had their first successful first launch in January and STARC Systems is a temporary wall company that helps construction projects contain dust and debris.

“This was indeed the best of Greenlight Maine,” said STARC Systems Vice President of Strategic Partners Chris MacKenzie. “We were delighted to be part of if it and we were honored, and again to be in the final three out of five seasons of candidates was really quite amazing.”

MacKenzie said that STARC Systems is planning to use the money to expand the company’s online platform, specifically a feature to give customers the ability to have a digital, customized visual of how the product would work for their project.

bluShift Aerospace CEO Sascha Deri said that the company plans to use the cash from Greenlight Maine to help fund the company’s next rocket, Starless Rogue.

“Making it into the top three finalists of Greenlight Maine was a thrill for me personally and for everyone who believes that Maine can and should be leading the greener, more responsible New Space industry,” said Deri said.

The three judges for the finale included President and CEO of MaineGeneral Medical Center at MaineGeneral Health Chuck Hays, CEO of Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream Lindsay Skilling and Managing Director at the Roux Institute Techstars Accelerator Lars Perkins. The show is hosted by Julene Gervais.

