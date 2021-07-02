A grocery store worker from Warren will be seen competing on “Jeopardy!” Friday.

Nanci Skinner, 50, said Friday morning she’s been trying out for the famed TV quiz show since she was a teenager in the 1980s, growing up in the Philadelphia area. She said she’s taken the qualifying test “dozens of times” over the years before finally getting called to be on the show this year.

Skinner works as a shipping receiver at the Shaw’s supermarket in Rockland, checking in trucks as they unload goods. She said she began watching “Jeopardy!” with her mother in the 1980s, with the late Alex Trebek as host. Trebek hosted the show from 1984 until his death in 2020.

Friday’s episode featuring Skinner can be seen locally on WMTW, Portland’s ABC affiliate, at 7:30 p.m. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon and medical correspondent for CNN, is the show’s current guest host. A permanent replacement for Trebek has not been announced.

Skinner said Friday that she’s always been a big reader and the kind of person who “knows weird trivial things” in a lot of different subjects. She said she did not cram for her “Jeopardy!” taping as some contestants do, studying subjects that come up on the show a lot, like the Bible or opera. Instead she relied on what she already knows.

Skinner is among a few Maine contestants to appear on the show this year. Jamie Logan of Augusta won more than $50,000 over three days in May and Susan McMillan of Portland won more than $35,000 on the show in March. At least three Mainers were on the show in 2020 as well.

Skinner said she’s noticed how many Mainers have been on the show in recent years, but that fact did not influence her to apply. She’s been trying to get on the show while living in various places over the years, and moved to Maine about five years ago.

“It didn’t matter where I was living, I was going to try to get on,” Skinner said.

