Get inspired this Fourth of July

Members of the public are invited to attend the reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, behind Town Hall. This free event is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society and is an inspiring way to commemorate the occasion.

Rug hooking workshop

Sister Eliza Jeffers (1868-1955) created several hooked rugs at the Alfred and Sabbathday Lake Shaker Villages. Join an introduction to North American rug hooking as students each make a 6-inch square wool rug with fiber artist Beth Miller of Parris House Wool Works.

This virtual workshop is from 1-3:30 p.m. July 24 and is designed for beginners. The session includes some history of the craft, an overview of styles, how to choose hooking wools and other materials, tools, a few rules, tips and tricks. Finishing instructions will be demonstrated, too.

Miller will provide the fundamental tools and materials needed to complete the project, which will be shipped to participants in advance. The base kit will include a hand-drawn pattern of Miller’s original design of your choice, beginner hook, all wool strips needed to hook the design, 12-inch embroidery hoop, Shaker yarn for whip stitching the edges when complete, as well as an instruction and resources booklet.

All that will be needed otherwise will be a small pair of scissors (embroidery scissors are perfect), tapestry or knitting finishing needle (any needle with a wide eye for yarn), an iron and two hand towels, and an ironing board or other appropriate surface.

The cost is $100 and class size is limited to a dozen participants. The registration deadline is July 17 to allow time to ship the kits. To sign up, go to maineshakers.com/product/rug-hooking-workshop or call 926-4597.

Sunrise Coffee & Donuts

Early risers are encouraged to come to Thompson’s Orchard, 276 Gloucester Hill Road, from 5-7 a.m. Saturday, July 10, for its Sunrise Coffee & Donuts fundraiser to support a local worthy cause. For a donation, guests are treated to fresh coffee and doughnuts while overlooking the main orchard at sunrise.

The GNG Backpack Club is the repeat beneficiary due to its paramount importance to students in the community. Through this program, students in Gray-New Gloucester Schools who need it receive a bag of food in their backpack for the weekend.

All contributions go directly to the backpack program, which is funded entirely by donations, although it operates in conjunction with the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Those who aren’t early risers but would like to support the cause can donate at Thompson’s Orchard, using the backpack by the cash register. Cash or checks payable to Good Shepard Food Bank with “MSAD 15 Backpack” noted in the memo line are accepted.

