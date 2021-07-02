The Edgecomb Community Church will host a fundraising sub sale Friday, July 9. Church members will be taking orders for this summer event, which will be replacing one of their former church suppers.

Diners have the choice of an 8-inch sub roll, white or wheat, filled with either ham or vegetables with cheese and toppings, along with potato chips and a drink. The meals will cost $8 each, and can be picked up at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 9. Home delivery is also available.

Order forms will be available at the church or from church members. Or, you may call Marjorie DiVece at (207) 882-6338 to place an order by Wednesday, July 7 (also to make arrangements for home delivery if desired). The church is located on the Cross Point Road in Edgecomb just before the Edgecomb Green elderly housing facility.

All proceeds will be used for the church’s local mission efforts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: