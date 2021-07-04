HOLLIS – Retired Army Maj. Robert Philip Rousseau, 86, of Hollis and Tavares, Fla. (where Bob and his wife spent many winters and loved them), lost his courageous battled against an aggressive form of small cell lung cancer on June 28, 2021 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Bob was born in Athol, Mass. on March 12, 1935. He later moved to Sanford and attended school there.

He enlisted in the United State Army when he was 17, and he attended Airborne School in Georgia where he was presented his Airborne Wings. His first tour while in the army was to Japan but while he was there his orders were changed and he was sent to Korea. After he finished his time there he was sent back to Japan. At the age of 19 he was promoted to Staff Sergeant 1st Class, the youngest recruit in the army to hold that title (SFC).

After he finished his assignment in Japan he returned home to Sanford. He had been given a 90-day holding of his rank in case he decided to return to military life. During those 90 days of absence he met the love of his life Florence “Flo” Tirrell in 1951. Bob decided to stay in the Army and on his next leave to Sanford he and Flo started dating, and lo and behold they got married on July 9, 1955. Bob was deployed to Germany and Flo was able to go along with him. Over the course of his six-year deployment they had three children Willard, Robert, and Nancy.

Bob served for over 20 years in the Army and was awarded many commendation medals. Because of his many achievements the acting General at the time insisted that Bob go to Officers Candidate School (OCS). Bob attended the school and in April of 1958 he was promoted to the rank of Second Lieutenant. He held many titles thoughout his military career and in December of 1965 he was promoted to Major. From January of 1968 – January of 1969 he was assigned Inspector General for the U.S. Army Material Command in New York. Over Bob’s committed years in military service he was awarded five Army Commendations medals, and five Oak Leaf Clusters.

In 1973 Bob and his family moved to Westbrook into their newly built home. Being retired from the military he went to work for Curran Electric Company as a general manager until the company was sold. He then went on to work for Fiber Materials as the office manager and employee recruitment.

Later in his life Bob was deeply involved in country music, and the Maine Country Music Association. At times he would Emcee at some of the award shows. Bob being a member of the Veteran’s Clubs, he would sometimes be the karaoke DJ host. Bob also played the guitar and sang in bands. In 2002 Bob lost the love of his life, Flo, from kidney failure, after 47 years of marriage. Years down the road he connected with an acquaintance while at a veteran’s club doing karaoke. The woman, Anne, was also a widow and they enjoyed each other’s company. They were married in June of 2006. They enjoyed doing most everything together including road trips, cruises, visiting military bases, and always singing when they could.

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Florence’ and his granddaughter, Jennelee Thoits.

He is survived by his wife, Anne (Harris) Rousseau; his sons Willard Rousseau and his wife Gloria, Robert Rousseau and his wife Eilleen, his daughter, Elizabeth (Nancy) Myers, his stepdaughter, Heather Webster and her husband Paul, his stepson, William Harris and his wife Angela; and his 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private per Bob’s wishes. He will be buried with full military honors at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

