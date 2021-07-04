RAYMOND – Janis Elizabeth Cummings, 67, of Raymond, passed away on April 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with respiratory failure. Jani was born on April 9, 1954 in Beaufort, S.C. The daughter of Samuel Cummings and Lou Nerren, she spent her early years with her Marine parents and brother, Sam, in Parris Island, S.C.

She grew up all around world; settling in Raymond, Maine and attending Windham High School, graduating in 1972. She later attended Westbrook College and the University of Southern Maine where she received her teaching degree and found her true calling.

For 38 years, she was a beloved teacher in Raymond, teaching first and second grade students. Many of her students remained dear friends and returned to visit after they left Raymond to let Ms. Cummings know how much she meant to them. After her teaching tenure, she shared her years of educational wisdom and knowledge of children as an active and vital member of the RSU 14 School Board.

After retiring from teaching, she converted her family’s Victorian Farm home in Raymond into a Bed and Breakfast. Meeting and welcoming people from all around the world with open arms and tasty treats gave Jani much joy in her final years.

Her generosity was boundless, holding many feasts and celebrations in her home for children in the community during Christmas and throughout the year for family and friends. Jani was a proud Raymondite and a respected source of knowledge in the Community.

From her flower gardens to the walls in her home, everything was graced with beauty showcasing her creativity, spirituality and wisdom of life. Jani had amazing voice and at one time was lead singer in the band, Mariposa. Her humor was infectious and astute and she had a passionate adoration for the Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Jani was a daughter, sister, cousin, teacher and friend to many and will be missed every day.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Sam Cummings. She is survived by her godchild Kathryn and family, as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends, and hundreds of former students.

Her family and friends wish to thank the ICU staff at Maine Medical Center for their compassion and care.

A celebration of her life will be held on August 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Jordan Small Middle School in Raymond.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider a donation in Jani’s name to:

Emerge Maine,

an organization that recruits, trains and provides assistance to Democratic women who want to run

for office or to:

the Scholarship fund for Raymond Seniors

c/o Jordan Small

Middle School

423 Webbs Mill Rd.

Raymond, ME or to:

an organization

of your choice

