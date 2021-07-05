FALMOUTH CC
Independence Weekend Tournament — Quota: Ernie Toti, 18; Len Cole, 12; Michael Graef, 10; Dan Quinlan, 7; Matt Sowles, 6; Matt Greenleaf, 6; Mike Phelps, 4; Neil Armitage, 4; David Chase, 3; Patrick Bucklin, 2.
