Peter Woodruff 1947 – 2021 ARROWSIC – Peter Woodruff of Arrowsic died June 27, 2021 following a brief illness. Peter was born on Needham, Mass. on Dec. 13, 1947, the son of Frederick and Helena Woodruff. He graduated from Needham High School and received degrees from The Museum School in Boston and from Tufts University. After moving to Maine, Peter was involved in many environmental and peace organizations. He was a member of Greater Brunswick Peace Works where he was often the photographer. He worked on many archaeological digs in the area including the dig at the original Popham Colony. Peter had a radio show at Bowdoin College with Bruce Gagnon, Truth Radio Underground Experience. Together they played music and interviewed many people reflecting their political and environmental views. Peter worked at BIW for 30 years. He was an avid photographer, an artist and a fisherman. He enjoyed traveling and spending time at his beloved Kennebec Point. He was generous with his time and talent, with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Peter was predeceased by his parents; and his nephew, Christopher Woodruff. He is survived by his wife, Maggie; his son, Benjamin of Brunswick; his brother, Rick and wife Jane of Freeport, his brother, Scott and wife Cathy of Brunswick; and many nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank the staff at Mid Coast Hospital for their incredible compassion and caring for Peter in his last days. At Peter’s request there will be a private family service. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

Guest Book