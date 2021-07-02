Barbara Fuller 1942 – 2021 WEST BATH – Barbara Fuller of West Bath, passed away Jan. 14, 2021 in Chesapeake, Va. She graduated from Morse High School, Bath, and University of Maine, Farmington. A dedicated professional, Barbara worked as a social worker for the State of Pennsylvania for several decades helping children. Always desiring to help others, she volunteered innumerable hours to assist adults in every community that she lived in and touched many lives. She will be dearly missed but not forgotten. Barbara would want us all to celebrate her life and the time she enjoyed with each of us. Barbara enjoyed Girl Scouts, 4-H Club, Rainbow Girls, boating trips, horse shows, Red Hats, and weekend gospel singing groups both in Virginia and Maine. The most important thing in Barbara’s life was her son and his family. She was always very supportive and caring, freely giving love, joy, wisdom, encouragement and happiness. For the past 20 years, she lived in Virginia, close to her niece, Rachel and her family and was a very important part of their lives. Barbara spent her summers in Maine with family and friends. She will live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew her, loved her and were inspired by her. Barbara is predeceased by her parents Ruth and Lannes Fuller; a nephew, Randy Fuller; and a great-niece, Delaney Fuller Dow. She is survived by her son and his family of Virginia; two brothers, Lance Fuller of Bath and Victor Fuller and wife Sandra of Winslow, a sister, Christine and husband Ralph of Woolwich; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Barbara on Saturday, July 10 at 1 p.m. at the Five Islands Baptist Church in Georgetown, all are welcome. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to your local food bank or celebrate Barbara with a simple act of kindness.

