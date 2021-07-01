Anne Frances Allen Anderson 1934 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Anne Frances Allen Anderson passed away on April 4, 2020 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine with family members by her side. She was the daughter of Henry Irvin Allen, Harpswell, and Elizabeth Bowker Patten,Topsham. Anne was born April 29, 1934 in the Allen Homestead at the corner of Lookout Point Road and Route 123, the last baby to be delivered there. She attended school in Harpswell and often said she couldn’t get away with anything because her mother was the teacher! She graduated from Brunswick High School and rarely missed a class reunion, planning and working on them with all the classmates she so loved. Anne lived in Cundy’s Harbor for several years with her husband Gareth Anderson and their two children, Robert A. Anderson (founder and editor of the original Harpswell Anchor for 22 years), and daughter Dr. Lynn Anne Anderson of Sarasota, Fla., all of whom survive her. She was active in the Fire Department Auxiliary, Sebascodegan Garden Club, the Cranberryhorn Cemetery Association and a Girl Scout Leader. She also ran unsuccessfully for selectman, the first lady to do so. She was, however, elected town treasurer for 20 straight years and always closed the books perfectly balanced. During that same period, she worked in the school system as a secretary for 20 years. After retirement she worked in the kitchen at the West Harpswell School. She loved all children and looked forward to seeing them every day. In 1984 she and her husband moved to Harpswell Neck, settling on the shores of Widgeon Cove in a new home she planned and designed herself. She was active in the local grange and Kellogg Church, where she held 70-year memberships. She was a famous cook, with recipes in several cookbooks and interviews in newspapers. In 2020 she was made an Honorary Game Warden because of her support for Search and Rescue and the care and feeding of game wardens on SAR missions. On one memorable occasion she fed 34 cold, wet and hungry searchers in her cellar eating seafood chowder, their first hot food in three days. She is survived by four grandchildren, Derek Gareth Burow and wife Lelia, Kristen Anne and husband Bradley Brownstein, Sarah Jane Fowler and her husband Steve, and Nell Elizabeth and her husband Nick Evans; and six great-grandchildren. Four Generations: Anne, daughter Lynn Anne, granddaughter Kristen Anne and great- granddaughter, Mia Anne A memorial service is planned for July 10 at 11 a.m. at the Kellogg Church. A catered lunch will be held directly afterward in Fellowship Hall. A scholarship has been established in Anne’s name at the Harpswell Coastal Academy and in lieu of flowers her family is requesting donations to that fund. To make a donation to Anne’s scholarship, please write your check to: The Anne Allen Anderson Student Aid Fund and mail to: Northeast Bank 186 Maine St. Brunswick, ME 04011 Donations will also be accepted at the memorial service

