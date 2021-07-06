WEDNESDAY

Take-out Community Meal, featuring a free, boxed meal. 1 to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St., Westbrook. The meal is a joint venture of Trinity and Wayside Food Services and is available to anyone.

FRIDAY

Souper Supper, curbside pickup of homemade soup, bread and sweets. 5 to 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.

Spaghetti Dinner, featuring meatballs, with sauce, bread, punch and a variety of desserts. 5 to 7 p.m., Lisbon Falls Masonic Hall, Route 196, Lisbon Falls. $8 adults, $4 ages 5-10, free for ages 4 and under. Family buckets available for takeout. Call ahead for pick-up at 837-1935. Sponsored by Ancient York Lodge No. 155.

SATURDAY

Eat in or takeout baked bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, chop suey and cookies. 4:30 to 6 p.m., Acacia Lodge, 528 Royalsborough Road (Route 136), Durham. $10.

