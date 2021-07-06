BATH

St. Mary RC Church holds yard sale Saturday

St. Mary RC Church will hold a large yard sale, featuring four garage bays loaded with bargains, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 144 Lincoln St.

WELLS

JC and The Elvis Experience play Saturday

The Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series continues with a free performance by JC & The Elvis Experience at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hope Hobbs Gazebo at Wells Harbor Community Park, 331 Harbor Road.

There is plenty of free parkin,g or take the Wells Trolley directly to the park. Admission is free (contributions accepted) and there is abundant park bench seating. Bring your own blanket, folding chair and/or a picnic.

For more details, go to wellstown.org/concerts or call 646-5113.

CAMDEN

Zoom presentation on reptile conservation

Coastal Mountains Land Trust will co-host an online Zoom presentation titled Reptile Conservation and Management in Maine at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Camden Public Library.

Derek Yorks, Maine’s lead biologist on reptile issues, will give an overview of how different projects help maintain healthy snake and turtle populations and habitats. Learn what rare reptile species can be found in midcoast Maine and how you can help preserve them.

Email Julia at [email protected] to request a link to attend. The presentation platform is limited to those who get an invitation from the library.

NEWCASTLE

Church will hold craft show Saturday

The Second Congregational Church will host a non-juried craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the church parking area overlooking the Damariscotta River at 51 Main St.

Items for sale will include ceramics, succulent ‘gardens’, dried wreaths, whimsy ornaments and jewelry, hand-painted bags, paintings, decorative pillows/pouches, knitted items and others.

In addition, there will be a “Cookie Jar” offering batches of homemade sweets. Rain date is July 17.

To reserve space, contact Anne Nord at (860) 304-1130 or email [email protected]

SACO

Free admission to show on local painter

The Saco Museum will offer free admission to “I Have Always Found Much Pleasure in Painting,” an exhibition of the life and work of the Saco River painter Gibeon Elden Bradbury (1833-1904) from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 371 Main St.

The Museum Shop has recently undergone a transformation with a new layout and fabulous merchandise, most made by local artisans.

Tea and light refreshments will be served. There will be a door prize drawing and all guests will receive a gift.

DENMARK

Gregory Brown at Sunday Authors Series

Join the Denmark Historical Society, Public Library and Arts Center Collaborative for a 4 p.m. Sunday Authors Series presentation with Maine author and songwriter Gregory Brown at Bicentennial Park, across from the Arts Center.

Brown will read and discuss his new novel “The Lowering Days.”

This is a pay-what-you-can event that follows CDC guidelines for outdoor events. Pre-registration is requested.

For more details, go to denmarkarts.org/events.

Arts center hosts music science camp for kids

The Denmark Arts Center will host a Sensory Music Science Camp for children ages 6 and younger from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday at Bicentennial Park across from the Arts Center.

This camp starts with 317 Main Little Roots music for three days and will support exploration and foster multi-sensory and social emotional learning. Parents are encouraged to attend. The fourth day will last a little longer and is taught by Children’s Museum of Maine with a morning of Wigglers, Fossils and Whales!

CDC guidelines will be followed for all camps. Pre-registration is required. Bring a blanket.

For more details, go to denmarkarts.org/events

KENNEBUNK

Gallery exhibit celebrates jeweler’s work

The Brick Store Museum’s Bauman Family Contemporary Gallery will celebrate its “Peggy Johnson: A Jeweler’s Life” exhibit with a memorial Tea Talk and Cream Tea at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the garden.

One of Johnson’s signature lines was called “Housewearables,” featuring miniature versions of household objects. She was particularly fond of tea.

Marianne Russo of Nellie’s Tea in Scarborough will head a talk about tea and its history, under a tent in the museum courtyard, just steps away from the jewelry exhibition. Artists included in the show will be on hand to visit with guests.

Tickets are $15 each, with proceeds going to the museum’s educational mission.

For tickets and more details, go to brickstoremuseum.org or call the museum at 985-4802.

NORTH WATERFORD

Historical society hosts music, contra dance

The Waterford Historical Society will host a musical performance, descriptive talk, and traditional contra dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Dance Hall on the Waterford World’s Fair grounds, 36 Green Road.

The event is free and will feature performance by fiddlers Greg Boardman and Steve Muise and cellist Elsie Gawler. The first half of the event will pay tribute to Maine bicentennial. The musicians will then lead the audience in a traditional New England contra dance. No previous dance experience is required.

Free will donations to support the World’s Fair Association are appreciated.

All ages are welcomed.

DAMARISCOTTA

Chats with Champions features author Laurie Chandler

Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions will feature a virtual chat online author Laurie Chandler at 10 a.m. on Thursday via Zoom.

Chandler’s second book, “Through Woods & Waters: A Solo Journey to Maine’s New National Monument,” will be the topic of her conversation. She will share her latest adventures discovering Maine’s new monument in summer 2018.

Visit skidompha.org to sign up for Zoom event. Those attending will be emailed a link prior to the event.

For more information, please contact the library at 563-5513.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: