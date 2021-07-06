Maine reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and no additional deaths.

With the pandemic easing, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not updating its case counts as frequently, and will not be routinely updating cases on weekends and holidays. With July 4 observed on Monday, and case investigators currently tracking down cases from Sunday and Monday, the next update to the numbers will be Wednesday, said Robert Long, Maine CDC spokesman.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 69,118 cases of COVID-19, with 860 deaths.

On the vaccination front, 790,525 Maine people have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 58.8 percent of the population.

Winslow resident Kay Spofford, a dialysis dietitian in her early 60s, was the winner of Maine’s “Vaccinationland” sweepstakes, which was worth $896,809. Only those who had gotten at least one shot were eligible for sweepstakes, in an effort to boost immunization with demand lagging. Vaccinations have slowed to about 1,000 doses given per day, compared to more than 20,000 doses administered daily in April, the peak of the vaccination campaign.

Spofford said in a statement that she got vaccinated as soon as possible to protect her patients who have serious kidney disease, as well as her loved ones and community.

“It still feels surreal that I’m the winner of the sweepstakes,” Spofford said in a statement. “My husband and I strive for a simple life, but this money will give us peace of mind in our retirement and allow us to make repairs to our house and travel to visit our children and our grandbaby on the way. I encourage everyone in Maine to get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe and to help Maine continue leading the fight against COVID-19.”

