LYMAN/KENNEBUNKPORT – David Russell Merrill, 83, a resident of Lyman, formerly of Log Cabin Road in Kennebunkport, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at his residence following a brief illness.

David was born Sept. 5,1937 in Kennebunkport, the son of Rages H. and Eileen Brown Merrill, and attended school in Kennebunkport, graduating from Kennebunk High School, Class of 1955.

Known for his incredible work ethic, while in school he worked on nearby dairy farms, then began driving trucks for a living, including E.R. Warren, B.F. Emery in Kennebunk, and most recently for Eastern Propane, retiring in 2001.

David enjoyed listening to Downeast humor, doing puzzles, and always had a canine companion at his side.

He was predeceased by his wife Catherine Wheeler.

Survivors include his sons David Merrill and his wife Wendy of Lyman, Russell Merrill of Portland, daughters Sandra Tarr of Biddeford and Leanna Leach of Saco; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great- grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Arundel Cemetery, Walkers Lane, Kennebunkport, with Reverend Ed Bove officiating.

