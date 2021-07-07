WESTBROOK – Anita Beatrice Lambert, 77, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021 at Springbrook Nursing Home after complications from chronic illness. Anita was born on May 20, 1944 in Westbrook, where she grew up and attended school. She retired from Sebago-Moc Company where she worked as a stitcher for about 40 years. Anita enjoyed time with family and friends, her beloved dog Scruffy, and many hobbies. She loved most, bringing smiles and laughter to all she spent time with. Anita is survived by her three sisters, Marie Cardinal (Don), Helene Sprague (Lynn), Irene Berch, two brothers, George Lambert (Rosie), Paul Lambert; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert A. and Rose D. (LaBrecque) Lambert; and her brother, Jean Paul Gerard Lambert (born 1940). The family would like to thank Springbrook Center and Compassus hospice for their compassion and dedication in providing her comfort. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street. Graveside services at St. Hyacinth Cemetery will be private for family. To express condolences and to participate in Anita’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:Northern Light Mercy Endocrinology& Diabetes Center144 State St.4th FloorPortland, ME 04101(phone: 207-400-8500)

Guest Book