SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert P. “Bob” Henderson, 84, of Haven Road died on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Maine Veterans Home after a brief stay due to heart failure and complications of dementia. Bob was born in Portland on June 15, 1937, the son of the late Oskar and Lena (Toulouse) Henderson. He grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland and had life-long friends from that neighborhood. He graduated from Portland High School the class of 1955.An Army veteran, devoted husband to his loving wife Roberta and a truly dedicated family man. Bob lived a life of working to provide for his family and doing helpful things for his very large extended family and friends. He was known for his smile, sense of humor and kindness to so many. He loved a strong cup of coffee and good conversation with family and friends. He enjoyed watching sports, especially watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. He loved playing golf and working in his well-groomed yard.Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Roberta (Rand) Henderson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lorraine and her husband Gordon Stanhope, Helen and her husband, Ed Alexander; brother-in-law and “big brother” Louis Grimaldi; a son Thomas Henderson and a daughter Teresa Thompson-Bouchard. He is survived by his children, Peter and his wife Susan Henderson of Massachusetts, Stephen and his wife Lisa Henderson of South Portland, Christopher and his wife Lorena Henderson of Rhode Island, Nancy and her husband Greg Frizzle of Scarborough, and Joseph and his wife Krista Henderson of South Portland; a sister Joyce Grimaldi of Falmouth; 19 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters-in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at the Maine Veterans Home for the brief, but incredible care they provided, as well as Northern Light Hospice for their assistance and support.Visiting hours celebrating Bob’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, ME. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Bob’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions inBob’s memory to:Maine Veterans HomeActivities Department290 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074﻿

