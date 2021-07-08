During Bowdoin College’s 216th Commencement ceremony, held May 29, 2021, bachelor of arts degrees were awarded to the Class of 2021, comprising approximately 467 students from 41 states and 21 other countries and territories. Local graduates from the Brunswick collage include: Annabel Madelyn Winterberg of Saco, graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a major in German and history; and Austin Bradford McCrum of Saco, graduated with a major in economics.

Jack Cardin, of Saco, a Northeastern University student majoring in computer science, was recently named to the Boston university’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, for the spring 2021 semester: Megan Friel, a May 2021 graduate media studies and digital arts major from Biddeford and a graduate of Biddeford High School; Kerrigan Goudreau, a May 2021 graduate biology major from Saco and a graduate of Thornton Academy; and Jenica Botting, a junior psychology major from Saco and a graduate of Thornton Academy.

The following local students have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the spring 2021 semester: Jared Michael Pierce of Biddeford, Noah Matthew Niles of Saco, and Luc Kendall Thorington of Saco.

Full-time student Jodi-Ann Coleman of Biddeford made the University of Maine at Fort Kent dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Part-time students making the list include Megan Ellis of Biddeford; Christopher Leavitt of Old Orchard Beach; and Ryan Campbell, Shannon Mazyck, Stephanie Peel, and Rachel Tromblee, all of Saco.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: