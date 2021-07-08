Live music schedule

David Good will entertain at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in Riverbank Park on Main Street. The summer concert series continues through Aug. 31. American Legion Post 62 will host cookouts, selling burgers, hot dogs and beverages.

El Grande will entertain at Music at the Vallee Square Outside Dining Park at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Discover Downtown Westbrook and the city sponsor the series that continues Thursdays weekly to Sept. 2.

Maine Middle Eastern Ensemble will play at 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10.

Pantry offers curbside service

Westbrook Food Pantry Director Jeanne Rielly has announced that the pantry located at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. curbside Tuesday, July 13, with much more produce.

“Wonderful vegetables coming from the farm in Lisbon,” Rielly said.

It’s open to all Westbrook residents.

Free food for all

The Locker Project will make free food available each week through Sept. 1 at two locations in Westbrook.

Food will be distributed from 3-4 p.m. every Thursday in the First Baptist Church parking lot at 713-715 Main St. In case of inclement weather, it will move inside First Baptist at 733 Main St.

Every Monday, food be available from 2-3 p.m. outside Frenchtown Community Policing Center, 192 Brown St. If it rains, distribution will move to the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The food is available to everyone and is not limited to Westbrook residents.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported July 7, 1971, that Mr. and Mrs. Amos Logan of New Gorham Road were honored with a surprise 25th anniversary party in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Warren of Austin Street. The Logans were married June 1, 1946, in New Brunswick.

