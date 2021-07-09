SACO — The Eastern Trail will host the fourth annual John Andrews Memorial 5K on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the end of Mill Brook Road in the Mill Brook Industrial Park in Saco.

According to an Eastern Trail news release, the race will begin at 9 a.m. and end in Saco. Check-in will begin at 7 a.m.

The race is named after John Andrews, founder of the Eastern Trail, who passed away in 2017.

“John’s vision to create the Eastern Trail started in the early-1990s,” the organization said in an email. “He was persistent, but patient, and made tremendous progress in a relatively short amount of time.”

Registration costs $25 and proceeds will support Eastern Trail Alliance initiatives. Awards will be announced online.

According to the press release, the Eastern Trail is about a 65-mile route, starting at the Piscataqua River in Kittery and ending in South Portland.

Jon Kachmar, executive director of the Eastern Trail, said the trail was recently selected by Rep. Chellie Pingree’s office as one of the 10 projects being submitted for federal funding for engineering design for new trail from Kennebunk to North Berwick.

The project is one of a few gap-closing efforts the trail is undergoing, including a section between Scarborough and South Portland.

Besides the 5K on Aug. 1, the trail will hold the annual Maine Lighthouse Ride on Sept. 11, starting at South Portland Community College. For more information, visit easterntrail.org/maine-lighthouse-ride.

