River Arts at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta celebrates its artist members with a reception on from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 10. The public is invited to the opening of the members’ show to explore the art, meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.

This year, River Arts’ walls are filled with the work of a gallery-record-breaking 167 artists. Works on display include paintings, sculpture, pastel, ceramics, original print making, wood, glass, fiber and photography. The salon-style exhibition includes styles from abstraction to realism with many stops in between. River Arts holds the members’ show from Tuesday, July 6 through Saturday, Aug. 7.

The solo show in the River Room, Ricardo Yturregui’s abstract work, “Journeys,” continues through July 14. Yturregui, a Belfast artist, is known for his large pieces of contemporary art.

River Arts is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery can be reached by phone at (207) 563-6868 or through email at [email protected]

