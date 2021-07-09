STANDISH – Eugene “Gene” F. Douglass, 78, passed away at his home on June 19, 2021. He was born in Westbrook on Dec. 2, 1942 to Ruth and William Warner. Gene attended Westbrook High School.

He held many jobs in his life including Century Tire, Sebago Moc, and in the parking garage at Maine Medical Center.

Gene was a lifetime member of the Standish Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, going to Loudon with his son and friends, and lending a hand to anyone in need. Gene will be remembered for being a people person. He was always willing to talk to anyone, even if he didn’t know them yet, he would know them by the time they parted ways. Everyone always seemed to know Gene, and sometimes it seemed there was not a place you could go that he would not encounter a friend, co-worker or family member.

Gene was predeceased by his loving wife Marion, together they shared 55 years of marriage.

Gene is survived by his sister, Linda Cabral and her husband Edd of Westbrook; three children, Linwood Crowe and wife Betty of Parsonsfield, Laurie Gray of Standish, and Ray Douglass of Standish; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Arlington Cemetery, 720 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. There will be a gathering following the service at the Douglass household. All are welcome.

To express condolences and to participate in Gene’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

PO Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098 or at

http://www.arlgp.org/memorial

