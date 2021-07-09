KENNBUNK – William John Morgan, 76, of Kennebunk, formerly of Reading and Winchester, Mass., passed Saturday, July 3, 2021, unexpectedly, but peacefully in his home during sleep.

He was born on Sept.1, 1944, in Cambridge, Mass., the son of the late George W. and Mary G (Noonan) Morgan.

Bill (The Pirate, The Captain) just celebrated 50 years with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 103 of Boston, Mass. He was a Master Electrician and General Foreman for many years leading the charge on some large projects, including the Grey Building for Mass General Hospital and The Big Dig. He was a gifted leader and held safety of his crew in the highest regard. He frequently spoke of how much that mattered to him. He retired and kept at his craft as an electrician for residents and businesses in the Kennebunk area, actively working right up to his last day.

A man devoted to his family with an unwavering drive. He had a powerful presence and a natural ability to connect to just about anyone he came to be with. With an easy smile and an art for conversation, he could light up a room with his stories. He was a member of the National Guard, coached youth hockey, was a master griller, somehow knew roads and highways in almost all the United States, loved a good game of horseshoes and the accompanying “trash talk” that it would sometimes allow for. He had a unique and memorable throwing style. He was not one to sit idle even if his body might have been telling him to rest.

He found the joy of running in his forties and went on to have an illustrious road race career. During that time, he found his running family of friends, and obtained countless t-shirts and drinking glasses.

Bill was predeceased by his brother George Morgan, OSA, Maryann and her husband Walter Roger.

Bill is the beloved husband of Maureen (Milan) Morgan for 55 years; loving father of five children, the late John Michael Morgan who passed in 2015, Suzanne and her husband Leo Payne of Kennebunkport, Beth and her husband Pete Gramolini of Georgetown, Mass., Carolyn and her husband Greg Muse of Kennebunkport, Kelly and her husband Pete Brask of Kennebunkport; devoted grandfather of Derek, Leah, Ryan, Jenna, Rachel, Jessica and Kourtney. Bill is also survived by his siblings, Ruth and her husband Bill Curtis, Kathleen and her husband Harry Molloy, Constance Morgan and Gerard Morgan. He was also father to his two canine children, Skylar and the late Princess.

Visiting hours will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 from Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Rd. Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bill’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire,

memorial contributions

may be made to:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, (AFSP)

199 Water St.

11th Floor

New York, NY 10038

[email protected]

In honor of his son

John Morgan

