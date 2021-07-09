NAPLES – Mark S. Doherty, 70, of Naples, formerly of Malden, Mass., died unexpectedly late Friday night, July 2, 2021 at his home in Naples.He was born on, Apr. 23, 1951, in Everett, Mass., a son of John A. and Jean G. (Swanson) Doherty. He attended local schools, graduating from Everett High School and going on to Rets Electronic School in Boston.On Nov. 28, 1981, he married Barbara Minichino in Winthrop, Mass. They settled in Malden as Mark worked nearby at G.E. in Lynn, Mass. for 10 years.They moved to Naples in 2002 and enjoyed their home on Sebago lake where he took full advantage of the water, canoeing, boating and fishing as well as watching the ducks, geese and other various birds through his picture window and sliding patio doors.Mark was an avid outdoorsman enjoying tying flies, fishing, hunting, and supporting the Malden Fish and Game club. He was involved in youth sports and enjoyed coaching and watching his sons in all of their athletic endeavors.He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Naples; two sons, Neil Doherty of Berlin, N.H. and John Doherty of Naples; a sister, Deborah Reale and her husband Sal of Naples; a sister-in-law, Elaine Doherty of Naples; nieces Amanda and Alyssa. He was predeceased by his parents.Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where the family welcomes your online condolences and tributes on his Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net. Gifts may be made inhis memory to:Maine Fisheries & Wildlife41 State House StationAugusta, ME 04033-0041

Guest Book