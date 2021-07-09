BRADENTON, Fla. – Sterlin Conrad Clockedile passed into glory on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the age of 81, in Bradenton, Fla.

Sterlin was born in Mars Hill, Maine, on Oct. 2, 1939, to Clarence and Rhodena (Bragg) Clockedile. He began school in Sherman Station, Maine, but his family soon moved to Yarmouth, where he graduated from North Yarmouth Academy (NYA) in 1957, before going on to earn a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maine at Orono. In 1964 he married Patricia Barker and they lived along the eastern seaboard from Maine to Florida while raising daughter Sandra and son Robert.

In retirement, after traveling in their motorhome for a few years, Pat and Sterlin enjoyed the best of two worlds, living in Maine in the summer and Florida in the winter. They shared this summer/winter split with four other NYA couples, and the survivors continue to get together to this day.

Sterlin is survived by his wife, Pat; son Rob; granddaughter Elise; brother Dana; daughter-in-law Marie Bacchiocchi; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Sterlin was predeceased by his parents and daughter Sandra.

There will be a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service in early August at Coffee Pond in Casco, Maine.

