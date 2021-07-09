Council seeks applicants to fill school board vacancy

The Gray Town Council is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the SAD 15 Board of Directors that expires June 14, 2022. The applicant must be a registered Gray voter and reside in town during the term of office.

To apply, send a letter of interest no later than July 21 to: Town Manager, Attn: MSAD #15 Board of Director, 24 Main St., Gray, ME 04039 or email to Nate Rudy at [email protected] Completed documents may also be hand delivered.

The council is scheduled to review applicants at its regular meeting Aug. 3, when it will also appoint a person to complete the vacant term.

Neither spouses of school board directors nor volunteers that report to a SAD 15 administrator may apply. Call 657-3339 ext. 102 for more information.

Summer craft kits

New craft kits are now available to Gray Public Library patrons who signed up for the summer reading program. The projects are appropriate for all ages; some adult assistance may be required. Call 657-4110 to reserve or just stop by. The craft instructions can also be downloaded from the summer reading webpage at gray.lib.me.us.

Recreation news

Gray Recreation now has discount tickets for sale to Funtown/Splashtown, Aquaboggan and York Wild Kingdom. Contact Anthony at 657-2323 or [email protected]

Upcoming volleyball clinics are designed for those who may be new to the sport as well as experienced players. Coach Gary Powers will instruct and help refine skills through practice in a fun, team-oriented environment at the Sand Volleyball courts, located at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex at 24 Main St.

The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, July 13, and the clinic will run from July 14 to Aug. 18. Grades 3-4 will be from 5:45-7 p.m. and grades 5-8 from 7-8:15 p.m.

Summer meals program

SAD 15 will provide free, healthy breakfasts and lunches for all children age 18 and younger until Aug. 13. Meals can be picked up curbside from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at one of the following drive-thru meal sites: GNG High School, 10 Libby Hill Road, Gray; Russell School, 8 Gray Park Road; Gray and Memorial School, 86 Intervale Road, New Gloucester.

Pickup areas are outside the kitchen door at each school; ring the bell or call the posted number and meals will be brought out. Multi-day pickup/delivery and weekend meals may be provided upon request.

Contact Wendy Ordway at [email protected] or Mia Henry at [email protected] with questions. In case of food emergencies over the summer months, contact Donna Skilling at [email protected]

Maine Wildlife Park

On July 22 and 23, come for an evening at Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road, and enjoy food from Shut Up n’ Eat It, a local food truck, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. The park will close at 8 p.m. and no reservations are required for the extended hours.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

